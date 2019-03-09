Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that due acute shortage of infrastructure for sick children, success ratio of treatment of children with different kind of cancers is dismal at 25-30 percent as compared to 80-85 percent in developed world.

The Sindh chief minister was addressing 4th Pakistan Society of Paediatric Oncology (PSPO) held to devise ways for improving success ratio of treatment of childhood having cancer here on Friday.

The chief minister said that globally the outcomes of childhood cancers have improved dramatically. He added that in Pakistan there were 8000-10000 new cases of childhood cancers for which there were 13 centers in Pakistan with limited number of trained doctors and nursing staff to take care of these patients. “As a result of lack of infrastructure in place for these sick children, the outcomes of children with cancers being cured is dismal at 25-30 percent compared to 80-85 percent with the developed world,” he said.

The chief minister said that it has been recognised at the international level, especially by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an alarming issue. “They have started the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer -with the aim to reach, at least, a 60 percent worldwide survival rate for children with cancer by 2030, thereby saving an additional one million lives worldwide,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that his presence at the inaugural ceremony is to validate his resolve of improving the health of all Pakistani children. “We at the national level want to affirm our support towards endeavours of curing childhood cancers,” he said and added “we fully support the Pakistan Society of Paediatric Oncology’s (PSPO) partnership with WHO in improving the outcomes and saving lives of children with cancers”. He said that he wanted to encourage Public-private partnership where government support was available to organizations dedicated towards improving health. “This government has always been invested in creating bridges and liaisons with institutions and organizations committed to developing healthcare infrastructure,” he said and added “it is in everyone’s best interest to have healthy children as they are the greatest asset any country can have”.

He said that he was happy to start this public-private relationship and see it grow and develop. “It is our commitment and gift to our future generations,” he said.

Mr Shah said that he had already decided to establish Child Cancer Cure centres at Sukkur and Hyderabad. “We are in depth consultation with the experts for exact location of such centres and their establishment would be announced in the next budget,” he said.

The chief minister said that he wants Pakistan to be identified as a nation of resilience and strength. “Despite being a developing nation, we will overcome the obstacles in improving the health of not only children with cancers but all Pakistani children,” he concluded.