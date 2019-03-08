Share:

Washington-America’s new commercial astronaut capsule will complete its demonstration flight on Friday with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. The SpaceX Dragon vehicle has left the International Space Station (ISS) where it’s been docked this past week to begin the journey back. It has a heat-shield to protect it from the high temperatures of re-entry. Four parachutes should bring it into soft contact with water about 450km from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Splashdown is expected at about 08:45 EST (13:45 GMT). A boat, called GO Searcher, will be waiting to recover the capsule. The mission - which has no humans aboard, only a dummy covered in sensors - has gone according to the script so far. Assuming the Dragon performs equally well in the coming hours, it will set the stage for the US space agency (Nasa) to approve the vehicle for crewed flights.

The first of these could occur as soon as July, although no-one should be surprised if this target date slips into the summer as engineers work through the post-flight analysis.

He’s expressed some anxiety about how the capsule will cope with re-entry. The vehicle’s backshell, or heatshield, has a somewhat irregular shape and this could lead to a roll instability at hypersonic speeds, he warns.

“I think it’s unlikely; we’ve run simulations a thousand times but this is a possibility,” the California-based entrepreneur told reporters at the weekend. “So, re-entry with the asymmetric backshell; the parachutes are new - will the parachutes deploy correctly and then will the system guide Dragon to the right location and splashdown safely? I’d say hypersonic re-entry is my biggest concern.”

Not since the shuttles has America been able to send its own astronauts into orbit. It’s had to rely instead on Russia and its Soyuz spacecraft. Nasa hopes to bring this near-eight-year gap in capability to an end with the introduction of two new commercial transportation systems.

The team plans to take the current Dragon after its return and put it on another rocket and launch it out of the Kennedy Space Center. A minute into this flight, a deliberate abort will be commanded.