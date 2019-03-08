Share:

LAHORE-Ad and music video director Saqib Malik is all set to make his mark in the world of cinema with his much anticipated and talked about first venture, titled “Baaji”.

“Baaji” has been creating a strong buzz since it was announced last year. The film’s intriguing storyline, the ensemble cast and most of all a powerful role for Meera , being touted as her comeback, have all led to “Baaji” titillating the imaginations of cinema audiences. The first look of Baaji , revealed on social media on March 6th, thus created an unprecedented flurry of excitement. The elegant poster featured an ultra glamourous Meera striking an alluring diva-like pose while Amna Ilyas stood next to her, with a subdued expression of awe. Eyes fixed on Meera and an enigmatic smile on her face, Amna’s look hinted at an intriguing deeper story a feeling that there was more to it than meets the eye. A sparkling background added a dose of style and mystique. Needless to say, both actors looked bewitching, with Meera wearing a shimmering gold Nomi Ansari dress and Amna adorned an outfit by Deepak Perwani.

creation, Aneela Mehmood styled the stars with hair and makeup by Fatima Noor at Depilex, while Tapu Javeri captured the stars on camera with his magical eye. The D’hamidi Partnership designed the poster itself.

As soon as the poster was revealed, social media went into overdrive and for the next few hours the Baaji poster became the hottest news, taking on lead trending position on Twitter.

If the intense interest over the poster is anything to go by, “Baaji” has already become an event film of the year.

The film which also stars Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Kazmi, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nayyar Ejaz and Nisho will be hitting screens June 28.