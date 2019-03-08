Share:

Oslo-With his chiseled looks, perfect physique and piercing eyes, Norwegian born Pakistani model Homain Farooq has wowed the fashion enthusiasts with his sensational persona.

His charming personality and appeal is not something artificially build but come to him naturally that makes him even more demanding. In a brief encounter with The Nation, he talks about his modeling career, future ventures and much more. Following are the excerpts.

Do you think the effeminate, emaciated male-models stereotypical image is becoming obsolete?

Yes, I do believe this stereotypical image of male models is being replaced with something better. Male models today are presenting a more appealing and pleasing physique. Representing a more healthy and active life style is one of the biggest trends on social media today.

What is one of the prejudices about modeling that you would like to do away with?

People think modeling is very glamorous, very different, but it’s the same as any other job at the end of the day. A model is an entrepreneur and has the best way to market that skill. Modeling is not as glamorous or fun-filled as commonly assumed. Moreover, unless you make it big, it’s tight money, and it’s a job like any other.

You are among the male models who have carved a place in the Norway´s fashion industry, how did it happen?

All thanks to Ulrik Rolfsen, he was auditioning roles for his feature film and I went to drop my friend for the auditions when I was first approached by Ulrik. He insisted me to audition for the role, the rest is history. After the release of the movie I was approached by EB models agency, and did a couple of ramp shows and commercials for them. Other than that I have done freelance modeling for other brands.

There is so much competition in the market, in this situation how one can manage to stay in business?

I think being persistent and know what you want to achieve is most important. Keep working towards your goals, be humble and most importantly have patience.

Speaking of models turned actors, beyond genetics, what sensibilities make a promising actor?

Acting for me is all about expressing emotions. A person true to his/her emotions and not afraid to express those emotions can be a good actor. That being said there is no true blueprint for a promising actor, you just have to be true to your character and believe in it, because if you don’t believe in the character yourself the audience will never believe.

What is the one change Norway´s fashion industry need?

In my opinion I think the Norwegian fashion industry lacks diversity and over all fashion and trend updates. The fashion scene here is a bit slower compared to rest of the Europe and even Scandinavian countries. I wish to see Oslo as the new fashion hub in Scandinavia.

How many fashion brands have you worked for till now and which one

is your favorite and why?

I have worked with a couple of Scandinavian fashion brands. I also had the opportunity to work with some Pakistani fashion brands like HSY, Mehdi Couture and Emraan Rajput. It has been a great experience working with all of them. Everyone has a unique way of working. When it comes to Pakistani fashion I would say HSY is the best. He is a one of those designers who is professional to his work and knows how knows how to play with the pulse of fashion enthusiasts.