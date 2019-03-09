Share:

KARACHI - Major opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly staged protest for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, demanding the Public Accounts Committee's chairmanship for Leader of the Opposition whereas the government vehemently turned down their demand.

Lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Grand Democratic Alliance gathered in front of the Speaker's dice and chanted "Hum Le Ker Rahengy" and "Go Corruption, No Corruption" slogans. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPAs also accompanied the protesting opposition members. They, however, refrained from raising anti-PPP slogans.

After protesting for more than one-hour, all opposition except the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal boycotted the proceedings. Coming down hard on the protesting members, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said that the entire world must be watching how they behave in the house. "What they did with Syed Abdul Rasheed in the last sitting is not acceptable," he said and added that all members irrespective of their parties are equally respectable for him.

Terming the demand for PAC chairmanship as illegal, the Speaker said he would never let any unlawful demand entertained. He made it clear that according to rules, standing committees are formed through elections, adding that, "if the polls are held, the opposition will lose all the committees."

Durrani said that he felt sorry for those who behaved in 'unparliamentarily' way, adding that everyone knew how they got elected. "We also remained in opposition but never behaved and protested in this way. I hope they understand rules," he added while asking the opposition to come back and take part in the assembly proceedings.

CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN HAILED

To mark World Women's Day, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed resolutions to pay tribute to women working in various walks of life and playing important role for the development of the society and country. The resolutions were tabled by Sadia Javed of Pakistan People's Party and Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to play his 'due role' for repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, the daughter of nation who is behind the bars in the US for last several years. The MMA lawmaker was of the view that Imran had ran his elections campaign on Aafia issue, adding that now the time has come for the federal government to fulfil its promise and bring back daughter of nation to her homeland.

QUESTION HOUR

Earlier, furnishing replies during the Question Hour, Sindh Minster for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahu said that the government has fixed the rate of sugarcane at Rs182 per 40kg.

He, however, said that Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) challenged the sugarcane rates in the Sindh High Court that passed an interim order and re-fixed the rate at Rs160 per 40kg.

The minister said that in the meantime the Supreme Court took sou moto notice of the sugarcane price and directed the mill owners to pay sugarcane growers at the rate of Rs160 per 40kg till the decision on suo moto case.

To a question asked by the GDA's Arif Mustafa Jatoi, the provincial said that the agriculture, supply and prices department provided a fixed subsidy/financial assistance to farmers on purchase of tractor amounting to Rs200,000 for a tractor costing less than Rs800,000 and Rs300,000 for a tractor costing more than Rs800,000. "There is no effect of imposition of holding and sales taxes.

Replying a question raised by GDA's Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Minister Rahu said that the sugar mills in the province had crushed 2,16,25,828.030 metric tonnes sugarcane and produced 22,81,452.950 metric tonnes sugar in the crushing season 2017-2018.

He said that as per final estimate, there is total of 2,06,11,878 metric tonnes produce of sugarcane during the year 2017-2018.

To another query, he said that there are 120 registered pesticide companies working in the province. "The companies are registered under Rule 9(5) of Agriculture Pesticide Ordinance 1971", he added.