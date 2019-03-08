Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution appreciating the women from Pakistan and across the globe for struggle for equal rights like their male counterparts.

Female legislators from both sides of the political divide moved an out of turn resolution in connection with International women Day 2019 that believed that no society could make progress without educating and empowering womenfolk.

Through the unanimous resolution, the House appreciated women for serving in various sectors and playing due role in progress of the country. The House renewed the pledge of continuing efforts for equal rights of women in all fields. The resolution proposed forming a parliamentary group of women legislators. Speaking after passage of the resolution, Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that women development was amongst priority of the PTI regime. She said that the government was focusing on improving mother and child healthcare.

Rashida Khanum, Shazia Abid, Dr Shahina Karim, Kanwal Pervaiz, Rahila Nadeem, Shahida Ahmed, Sadiqa Sahibdad, Sabeen Gull, Shamim Aftab, Zainab Umar, Um-uBaneen, Ayesha Iqbal, Abida Raja, Nazir Chohan and Sheikh Allauddin shared their view about the day, problems faced by women and possible solutions. Terming Hazrat Khadija (RA), Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA) role models, they urged the women to follow their footsteps, continue struggle and sacrifice for betterment in the society. They also praised Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto for standing against dictators and struggle for restoration of democracy. They proposed allocation of development funds for women elected on reserved seats. They said that laws protesting women rights existed but the real challenge of their implementation. This situation was denying women their basic rights, they said, adding, women were facing brutalities like karokari and vani in far flung areas. They said that people were also using women as weapons or shields in disputes and court cases. They said it was up to the state to protect women rights given in Islam. They accepted that women were enjoying much better status than in a number of countries.

Earlier, during question hour on local government and community development department, incharge minister Raja Basharat said that term of contract awarded by the previous regime for collection and disposal of garbage in big cities has not expired. After the expiry of existing contracts, he said, new contracts would be awarded through open auction. He said that there were accusations of taking kickbacks for awarding these contracts. He said that some officers were facing investigation on charges of corruption.

Minister for Commerce, Trade and investment Mian Aslam Iqbal also raised questions on transparency of awarding contracts for solid waste disposal. The remarks led to a heating debate that ended on assurance that a full day would be allocated for discussion on solid waste management. To a supplementary question, Raja Basharat said that ongoing sewerage schemes in different cities would be completed during the current fiscal year. To another supplementary question of Muavia Azam, he said that NESPAK had completed survey for improving sewerage system in Jhang. He said that Rs700 million have been allocated for the scheme. The chair adjourned the session till Monday at 3pm.