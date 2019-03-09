Share:

LAHORE - Amar Cables and Okara Senior roared into the quarterfinals of the 20th National Veterans Cricket Cup after winning their respective matches on Friday at different venues.

Amar Cables beat Muridke Tigers by 6 wickets and Okara Seniors beat Lahore Spartans by 7 wickets. At cricket centre ground, Muridke Tigers scored 218/6 in 30 overs while in reply, Amar Cables chased the target losing 4 wickets in 27 overs.

At gymkhana ground, Okara Lahore Spartans scored 165/9 in 30 overs and in reply, Okara Seniors achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets in 19.2 overs.