LAHORE- Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has said that minimising domestic violence and ensuring protection of women rights was prime priority of the Punjab Police.

Addressing officers at a session, held in connection with International Women’s Day celebrations at Central Police Office here on Friday, the IGP said that a special cell was being set up at the CPO Lahore to monitor incidents of violence against women.

The IGP directed all RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise campaign against domestic violence in their districts and regions and submit a monthly report at the CPO Lahore. He said that all field officers would ensure quick resolution of complaints regarding domestic violence and ensure protection of women rights.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, DIG operations Capt (r) Atta Muhammad, DIG Ashan Yunus and other senior officers were present.