ISLAMABAD-Speakers at an event Friday urged Pakistani women to come forward and struggle for the power of choice in the social fabric of society as they are in no way lesser human being than men.

The event titled ‘Balance for Better’ was organised by the Media Training and Research Centre (MTRSC) in collaboration with British High Commission (BHC) to mark the International Women Day.

Around 18 female journalists from remote areas of the country were given the opportunity to work in multimedia journalism. Sharing their experiences, the female journalists emphasised the role of female journalists and hurdles being faced by them in the field.

Abida Baloch, a journalist from Balochistan, said it was never easy to step into the field of media due to conservative tribal culture of Balochistan. “But the courage paves your way towards your dreams,” she said.

She added that social values of the society are sometimes hurdles for female journalists working as the entire industry is male dominated. “Females have to discontinue the profession because of unwelcoming behaviours of their male colleagues,” she said.

Journalist Myra Imran said that there are lot of obstacles for females for coming in professional fields as they are not allowed by their families to work. She added that online harassment has emerged as a new challenge for female working journalists as they are being targeted at large.

She said that negative behaviours affect the work of a female journalists in the field.

Joint Secretary National Press Club (NPC) Shakila Jalil said that joining journalism for females as a profession had remained an odd decision for so long.

“Newsrooms were used to hire female journalist only for pleasant environment considering them an object of entertainment for males,” she said.

Shakila Jalil added that female journalist has to struggle a lot and despite of all odds they must participate in all activities of the profession.

Head of the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) Joanna Reid said that it is really encouraging to see these young, talented and ambitious female journalists today speaking up about their unique experiences of working in the media across Pakistan.

“Journalism is incomplete when half your people have no one representing their voice. Empower women, equip them with the right skills and give them choices, and journalism in Pakistan will reach its potential,” she said.

Joanna Reid added that Journalism is a vital part of any society, and this year we will step up our efforts to support journalists to thrive despite the challenges journalist face around the world.