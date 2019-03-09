Share:

ISLAMABAD - World powers including the United States and Saudi Arabia are making efforts to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at a neutral venue to defuse the Pak-India tension, official sources said on Friday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Washington and Riyadh were particularly interested in the ‘big meeting’ for the sake of peace in the region.

“They (the US and Saudi Arabia) have conveyed this message to both the countries (Pakistan and India). Pakistan has nothing against such a meeting. The proposed neutral venue could be in any Arab country,” said one official.

Citing the recent contacts, he said that some other countries like China, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates were also convincing Pakistan and India to break the ice.

“Pakistan has told all the friendly countries that Islamabad is ready for talks anytime, anywhere. It’s India that is running away (from talks),” he added.

Another official said that India had last time even declined a meeting between the foreign ministers but Pakistan was still ready for top level dialogue. “We have asked them (the friendly countries) to concentrate on India. We are ready for talks and we support peace,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Khan met Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood and gave him advice on Pakistan-India relations before returning to his post in New Delhi.

Mehmood is scheduled to return to New Delhi after he was called back to Islamabad for consultations following flare up of tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

The envoy took Prime Minister Khan’s advice on Pak-India relations before he returned to his post in New Delhi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack that killed 45 Indian paramilitary soldiers.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed group claimed responsibility for the attack. Later, India carried out an air strike across the Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force hit back and downed two India jets. One pilot was also captured but was released after brief detention.

On March 5, Pakistan launched a crackdown against the JeM and other proscribed outfits, taking into ‘protective custody’ Masood Azhar’s brother Mufti Abdul Rauf, and son Hammad Azhar.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi maintained the action was taken without any foreign pressure and the government was taking indiscriminate action against banned outfits.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi later said the US, together with the help of other countries, defused the Pak-India tension that threatened a large-scale war. The minister said consequent to the government’s efforts and effective diplomacy, the perception about Pakistan had changed in the US.

This week, a ‘special message’ of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was delivered to Prime Minister Khan regarding mediation on Pak-India tension by a close aide of the powerful Saudi Royal.

Saudi state minister for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir, who briefly visited Islamabad, met PM Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa among others.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been in regular contact with the Pakistani leaders to cool down the nuclear armed neighbours.

This month, Prime Minister Khan had tried to contact Narendra Modi over the telephone three times amid the tension but failed.

Khan wanted to tell PM Modi about his decision to release captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman but the Indian premier was not available.

Later, during a joint parliament session, PM Khan announced Pakistan will release the captured Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, “as a peace gesture” to India.

Reports said PM Modi’s office was sent a message for a telephonic conversation between the leaders, but there was no ‘positive’ response.

Prime Minister Khan has repeatedly said that Pakistan desired peace and stability in the region as it was essential for the government’s efforts to pull the people out of poverty and attract investment.

“Tension is not in the interest of both the countries,” he said. “I have tried to talk to Prime Minister Modi,” the PM had said in his parliament speech.

However, the Prime Minister maintained that Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation should not be considered as it weakness. “It should not be taken as a wrong signal.”

Imran Khan and Modi had spoken over the telephone soon after PM Khan took oath. The two had promised to work for peace but there have been no significant talks so far. The Kartarpur corridor was a good initiative last November by Pakistan, but the Pulawama attack spoiled the goodwill. A Pakistani team will hold talks with India on March 14 to finalise the project.