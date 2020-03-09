Share:

The Aurat March in Pakistan brought thousands on the streets in various cities to protest for the cause of women. Despite the media tirade against the movement along with angered individuals threatening to physically stop any woman from marching for her rights, there were many out on the streets to once again push forth the idea that women issues need to be addressed too. The government this year played a very proactive part in ensuring the safety of the marchers. Cities like Lahore witnessed the deployment of the female police force along with barricades that helped protect the route of the march. Even in cities like Islamabad where a counter-protest did occur, the police lacked sensitisation but did perform their duty of clearing and securing the path for the marchers. The government needs to be commended for recognising the threat to the marchers and responding efficiently.

This was certainly a win for the marchers who showed great resilience for the third consecutive year to initiate and mobilise a purely social movement for the cause of women - an agenda that is lacking in the mainstream political thought. Though supported by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the movement resulted from the collaboration of women from different walks of life to show support to the thousands of women living in this country but being denied basic rights, that the constitution guarantees, due to social norms. Due to media and public attention towards this cause, it is very important to question if the movement will be able to translate into something politically to be able to garner an impact more than one limited to a yearly march. For this, the organisers have to look into expansion to be able to counter the growing opponents to the idea of women’s rights in the country.