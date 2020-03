Share:

MULTAN - Bena­zir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) Mul­tan division organised a seminar in connection with World Women day celebrated on Sunday (March 08) under Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

Speaking on this occa­sion, Assistant Director BISP Multan City Nasira Batool said that women have vital role for prog­ress of any society in this latest era.