LAHORE - Director General of Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen has said that owing to his efforts, the nursing sector across the Punjab has taken a leap in terms of higher education and training and the government has given the status of college to 16 nursing schools across the province this year. She said that the BSN Degree has approved the launch of a 4-year program. Controller Nursing, Punjab, Sajida Zahoor, Asma Taj, Sajida Butt and Shamshad Niazi and others in the field of Nursing expressed happiness over the initiative and said that it was a gift on International Women’s Day which had won the hearts of the candidates by giving college status which would always be remembered in golden words in medical history. Talking on the occasion of a visit to PINS/LGH, DGN Pb., Kausar Parveen said that 1600 seats have been allotted for the admission of candidates and candidates will be able to submit their applications to the college by March 25, 2020. She said that for all the candidates the application form would be available free of cost at any college. She said that the candidates selected for the BSc Degree Program would be given monthly stipend of Rs31,470 so that they could be encouraged. She further stated that President Arif Alavi, last year, declared 2019 as the year of nursing and according to Prime Minister Imran Khan vision, schools had been given colleges status to accommodate contemporary needs. Controller Nursing Sajida Zahoor said that after passing the FSC, the students were in difficult condition when they came to the school for nursing education, but now the wave of happiness was on the rise when the nursing schools got the status of colleges.

She said that the nursing field now occupied a position in higher education and training around the world, which would further improve patient care. She appreciated the role of nurses and said that on International Women Day people should always remember this important segment of society.