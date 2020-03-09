Share:

KARACHI - Speakers at a one-day conference here discussed the challenges faced by women in Pakistan, especially gender bias, sexual harassment, imbalance

between work and personal life, inadequate education opportunities,

incidents of rape and honour killing and social insecurities.The “3rd Women Law Conference

2020” was organised by Justice

Helpline in collaboration with Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan,

Paigham-e-Pakistan and Sindh High Court Bar Association. Eminent personalities from judiciary

and lawyer community besides civil society members, journalists and law students participated in the conference.This conference also held a constructive

debate on issues faced by women in the law profession, including

the utilisation of innovation and technology as an essential tool for new and senior lawyers in the furthering of diversity and inclusion,

quality leadership, best practices,

flexible work options, achievement

of policy and law reforms and attainment of access to justice.The speakers called for empowerment

of women by providing them with a harassment-free and discrimination-free environment at home as well as workplace so that they are able to grow and contribute

to the social as well as national development. They said Pakistani women have established their mark and performed

tremendously in all walks of life, adding that their services can get even more valuable if they are provided with more