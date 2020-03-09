KARACHI - Speakers at a one-day conference here discussed the challenges faced by women in Pakistan, especially gender bias, sexual harassment, imbalance
between work and personal life, inadequate education opportunities,
incidents of rape and honour killing and social insecurities.The “3rd Women Law Conference
2020” was organised by Justice
Helpline in collaboration with Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan,
Paigham-e-Pakistan and Sindh High Court Bar Association. Eminent personalities from judiciary
and lawyer community besides civil society members, journalists and law students participated in the conference.This conference also held a constructive
debate on issues faced by women in the law profession, including
the utilisation of innovation and technology as an essential tool for new and senior lawyers in the furthering of diversity and inclusion,
quality leadership, best practices,
flexible work options, achievement
of policy and law reforms and attainment of access to justice.The speakers called for empowerment
of women by providing them with a harassment-free and discrimination-free environment at home as well as workplace so that they are able to grow and contribute
to the social as well as national development. They said Pakistani women have established their mark and performed
tremendously in all walks of life, adding that their services can get even more valuable if they are provided with more