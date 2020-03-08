Share:

RAWALPINDI - The increasing trend of one-wheeling by the youngsters on city’s busiest roads is not only endangering lives of the bikers but also posing serious threat to other road users. “The bikers, mostly teenagers, are seen performing dangerous stunts and one wheeling while riding their motorcycles on the busy roads of the city,” said Saeed Ahmad, a motorist.

The one wheelers are mostly seen on the roads near Sixth Road, Shamsabad, Committee Chowk, Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub Park, Airport Road, Peshawar Road and underpasses.

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have warned youngsters to avoid one wheeling on the roads otherwise legal action would be taken against them. The traffic wardens have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.