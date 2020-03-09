Share:

Deaths and new cases of the novel coronavirus continued to rise across Europe on Sunday, raising concerns over public health.

In Italy, the death toll rose to 366, while the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 6,387. It has now registered more cases than any other country outside China.

The death toll in France rose to 19 and the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,126.

Germany confirmed 847 cases and officials in the U.K. confirmed 273 cases.

Spain now has more than 600 confirmed cases and has reported 17 deaths so far.

The number of confirmed cases in Switzerland has risen to 332.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose to 200 in Belgium, 99 in Austria, 73 in Greece, 26 in the Czech Republic, 35 in the Netherlands, 15 in Romania, 30 in Portugal, 17 in Russia, three in Slovakia, seven in Hungary and 19 in Poland.

Due to the increased number of cases, Austria has halted flights from South Korea, Iran and the Italian cities of Milan and Bologna.

First detected in Wuhan city, China in December, the disease, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 80 countries.

The global death toll is nearly 3,500 with over 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency in January, the WHO last month updated the global risk level to "very high."