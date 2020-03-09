Share:

Lahore - Phenomenal Ben Dunk’s heroics helped Lahore Qalandars register 8-wicket thrashing triumph over Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match here at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Although Qalandars couldn’t start their run-chase well against Kings as they lost Fakhar Zaman in the very first over, who was sent packing by Mohammad Amir for a duck. After Zaman’s departure, Hafeez joined captain Sohail Khan and added 48 runs for the second-wicket stand, but Hafeez lost his wicket in the ninth over at his personal score of 16 runs, which he gathered off 24 balls with the help of one boundary.

Dunk and Soahil then batted with authority and punished Karachi Kings bowlers severely, especially Dunk smashed sixes all around the park. Dunk’s swashbuckling knock of 40-ball 99 runs included three boundaries and 12 towering sixes while he also made an unbeaten 140-run stand with captain Sohail Akhtar, which helped their side score a comfortable eight-wicket victory. Sohail’s hammered 68 runs off 46 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Alex Hales’ unbeaten 48-ball 80 help Karachi Kings post a sizeable 187-5 on the board in allotted 20 overs. Opener Sharjeel Khan was the first man dismissed, run out by wicketkeeper Wiese off Shaheen Afridi’s ball at 2.4 overs. He was followed by Babar Azam, who scored 38 runs off 29 balls as he caught at extra cover by Sohail Akhtar off Maaz Khan’s delivery at 8.5 overs as the wicket marked Maaz’s first of the tournament. He struck again at 1.2 overs, when he bowled and caught Delport, who went after scoring 15 off 13 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the next to go as he was run out off Fakhar Zaman’s delivery as he could score only one run. Chadwick Walton was another key batsman of Kings, who cracked 45 off 20 balls and he, in a partnership with Hales, added significant 93 runs for the fifth-wicket stand. The outcome has given both sides a decent chance to qualify for the top four. Lahore Qalandars now moved up to the fifth spot with six points from seven games, one point short of the Kings at fourth who have played as many matches.