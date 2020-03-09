Share:

LAHORE - A 65-year-old man, his son and two daughters were found shot dead at their house in Lahore’s Green Town, police said on Sunday. Rescue workers said the bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy. Police said mother of the victims was admitted to hospital with bullet injuries. The horrific shooting took place inside a house in Punjab Housing Society located on College Road, Township. The deceased were identified by police as Ishaq, 65, Aatiqa, 35, Hafsa, 28, and Abuzar,20. The police were yet to ascertain the motives behind the deadly shooting. A police investigator said the bodies were lying in a pool of blood as they reached the spot. The police were investigating the killings keeping in view all aspects of the incident, he added. After visiting the crime scene, SP (Sadar police division) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah told reporters that the police and forensic experts reached the spot soon after the police were alerted about the shooting. He said the forensic experts and police teams also collected evidences from the crime scene. Further investigating was underway.