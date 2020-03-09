Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the commitment to promote sporting events at the grassroots level to exploit the true potential of the youth.

He was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating Under-21 Games in Peshawar on Monday.

The Prime Minister noted that life is the name of competition and sports help us to learn the art of competition. He said a true champion is the one who is not demoralized by the failure but learns from his defeat.

Imran Khan said it was the sports that helped him to wage a long political struggle.

The Prime Minister said that only those nations emerge strong which valiantly cope with the difficult times. He said that Pakistan will also emerge as a strong nation and the youth have an important role in this regard.