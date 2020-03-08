Share:

ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that government is giving priority to education sector and for the purpose maximum available resources are being utilised. He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Government College for Women Hazro as chief guest. He said that in this college more than 1,300 students were studying which is a proof that people of this area are giving priority to women education. Aslam said that concerned authorities will be approached to remove the shortage of teaching staff and shortage of classrooms in the college and said that the problem of drinking water has already been resolved.

He said that he was proud of the students of the college who got top positions at district, division and provincial level and the credit goes to the faculty of the college, parents and the students.

The advisor said women constitute 50 per cent of the population and must come forward to play their role in development of the country.