LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Government was in the process of devising a women policy to empower the women.

“Women Policy would be announced soon in the women convention”, she disclosed without giving any timeframe for the anticipated event.

She was addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women Day here. Firdous said that no sector in Pakistan could progress without empowering the women.“Prime Minister’s vision of State of Madina could not be materialised without empowering women”, she added.

Dr. Firdous said that Pakistan was changing positively and women would have all their due rights in ’New Pakistan’.

Firdous advised women to avail benefits through ‘Hunarmand Programme’launched by the present government. She asserted that Pakistani women were playing active role in every sphere of life.

“Today, the world community and its behaviours had changed substantially and women have equal opportunities in all spheres of life”, she said, adding, that women could become social strength provided they had complete patronage of the government and encouragement by the society.

Firdous said that government was taking effective steps to empower women by ensuring their rights as per vision of the Prime Minister.

Talking about the Women Day, she observed: “Why only March 8 [as Women day]. Every day is women’s day and the day of their empowerment”, she added.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah should be a role model for women. “Today is the day to pay homage to the women of Pakistan Movement. Today, mothers should be paid tributes” she stated.

She said that the day highlighted women’s struggle and importance in the society. “Today is the day for all to salute our mothers. “I pay tribute to women playing effective role in socio-economic development of the country. Pakistan has talented women in every field”, she said.

She said that despite all odds and social pressures, women were serving in every sector including Pakistan Army. “Today is also the day of peace, and Pakistani women are the ambassadors of peace. Therefore, they must highlight Pakistan’s brighter and soft image in the world,” she added.

Speaking about women of Occupied Kashmir, she said, International Women Day was incomplete without mentioning the Kashmiri women. “Today we have to quiver world conscience as international human rights organisations were not raising voice over Indian atrocities against people of occupied Kashmir including Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters. Pakistan would continue to highlight Kashmiris issue and plight of Kashmiri women,” she said.

She questioned that those talking about women rights were ignoring the rights of Indian and Kashmiri women. “Why the international organizations were hesitant to take notice of Narendra Modi’s tyrannies in India”, she asked.

She also raised objections to some of the slogans coined by the organizers of the Aurat March. She said these slogans were against the spirit of religious teachings and eastern culture.

She said that Muslim women were custodian of the social traditions and adverse social behaviours were causing injustice to the women.

“I am proud that I belong to an Islamic welfare State. Our ideology is based on Islam that always advocates love, peace, humanity and fraternity as well as honour and respect for women. I salute to pious personalities of Islam and Hazrat Khadijah (RA) is a role model for us”, she said.

All the constituents of the United Nations Charter of Demand had already been manifested in the Holy Quran, she said.