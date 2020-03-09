Share:

CHITRAL - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister on Minority Affairs

Wazir Zada Kalash has said that the former governments have not paid any attention for the development and conservation

of forests due to which there is a severe degradation of forests in our country but the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under

the supervision of PM Imran Khan will plant 10 billion saplings across the country to meet the shortage of forests.Speaking during a plantation campaign

at Government Degree College for boys Chitral on Sunday, Wazir Zada Kalash said that the former rulers had only filled up their proposals and did nothing for the country and the nation, saying that this was the reason that there was a severe deforestation in our country and the degradation of the forest

due to climate change. He said that now, according to the vision

of the provincial government and PM, our team will plant 10 billion saplings

and overcome the shortage of forests

very soon. When asked if the forest

rate in India is 23 per cent and the country is only 2.5 percent of the forests

in Pakistan, he said: “Our government’s

mission is to meet the deforestation

of all the waste land. By planting more and more plants in the mountains,

river banks and recent plains, we will also take the forest rate to the extent

that our enemy country.”The special assistant strongly criticised

the Indian Prime Minister Narendra

Modi for his cruelty on Muslim community.

He maintained: “There is not even an MPA or MNA of the ruling party

from Chitral, but as promised by Khan Sahib, I was chosen a Member of Provincial

Assembly on special seat for minority

and later on I was given the portfolio of Special Assistant on Minority affairs to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

which is equivalent to the provincial

minister in terms of power.“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has a special interest in Chitral and that’s why he has given me millions of rupees special fund and issued

similar funds to Member Provincial

Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rehman,”

he said, adding that millions of rupees of funds were being released for projects in Chitral and people would soon see real changes. He also visited

the Degree College and assured the Principal Professor Mumtaz Hussein that he would cooperate with them in the development of the college.Later, Special Assistant to CM KP on Minority Affairs also kicked out a plantation

campaign by planting Deodar sapling. Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan, President Trader Union Chitral Shabbir Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner

also planted the plants. Sub Divisional Forest Officer Umair Nawaz and Forest Department officers and staff were also present on the occasion. Wazir Zada also distributed free saplings

among the college students and urged them to assist the government in growing the forest by planting these plants in their homes, fields and land. A large number of people attended the