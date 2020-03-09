CHITRAL - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Chief Minister on Minority Affairs
Wazir Zada Kalash has said that the former governments have not paid any attention for the development and conservation
of forests due to which there is a severe degradation of forests in our country but the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under
the supervision of PM Imran Khan will plant 10 billion saplings across the country to meet the shortage of forests.Speaking during a plantation campaign
at Government Degree College for boys Chitral on Sunday, Wazir Zada Kalash said that the former rulers had only filled up their proposals and did nothing for the country and the nation, saying that this was the reason that there was a severe deforestation in our country and the degradation of the forest
due to climate change. He said that now, according to the vision
of the provincial government and PM, our team will plant 10 billion saplings
and overcome the shortage of forests
very soon. When asked if the forest
rate in India is 23 per cent and the country is only 2.5 percent of the forests
in Pakistan, he said: “Our government’s
mission is to meet the deforestation
of all the waste land. By planting more and more plants in the mountains,
river banks and recent plains, we will also take the forest rate to the extent
that our enemy country.”The special assistant strongly criticised
the Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi for his cruelty on Muslim community.
He maintained: “There is not even an MPA or MNA of the ruling party
from Chitral, but as promised by Khan Sahib, I was chosen a Member of Provincial
Assembly on special seat for minority
and later on I was given the portfolio of Special Assistant on Minority affairs to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
which is equivalent to the provincial
minister in terms of power.“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has a special interest in Chitral and that’s why he has given me millions of rupees special fund and issued
similar funds to Member Provincial
Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rehman,”
he said, adding that millions of rupees of funds were being released for projects in Chitral and people would soon see real changes. He also visited
the Degree College and assured the Principal Professor Mumtaz Hussein that he would cooperate with them in the development of the college.Later, Special Assistant to CM KP on Minority Affairs also kicked out a plantation
campaign by planting Deodar sapling. Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan, President Trader Union Chitral Shabbir Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner
also planted the plants. Sub Divisional Forest Officer Umair Nawaz and Forest Department officers and staff were also present on the occasion. Wazir Zada also distributed free saplings
among the college students and urged them to assist the government in growing the forest by planting these plants in their homes, fields and land. A large number of people attended the