PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revenue authority (KPRA) has announced to conduct registration week to facilitate people associated with services sector in the province. For Peshawar, the Registration Week would be started on March 9 and will continue until March 12.

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah, teams from KPRA headquarters in Peshawar and regional offices at Bannu, Mardan and Abbottabad would setup mobile registration offices at various locations where anyone associated services sector can visit and register their business with the authority. Each regional office of the authority would conduct their registration week on separate dates.

“Paying taxes is our obligation and it is our tax money that fiscally empowers the government to finance developmental projects in your area. Your tax money would not only make the province economically self reliant but the development it brings will ensure prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with visible growth in business and trade,” said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message for the drive.

“We are observing the registration week to facilitate our people and to ease their job. Anyone associated with services sector can come and visit our mobile registration offices and get their businesses registered with the authority,” he said.

The Registration Week for Bannu region is scheduled to be held from March 16 till March 20 and for Mardan and Malakand region the registration week will be held from March 24 to March 27. Similarly, for Abbottabad, the registration week would be from March 30 to April 3.

Teams of KPRA would be present at the mobile registration centres during the registration week at each region and anyone can easily come and seek help in registering their business or any other information relating to registration or tax filing with KPRA.

People can also directly contact KPRA through WhatsApp, telephone or visit its website to get any information regarding registration or sale tax on services.

Under the KP Finance Act 2013, Sales tax on services is mandatory for every business owner providing services in the province.

To pay sales tax on services it is mandatory to register the business first and this registration week is aimed at providing the facility to KP people to ease their job.

All they need to do is to come and visit the mobile registration offices which would be set-up at various locations during the campaign.