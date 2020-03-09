Share:

Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-0 in a derby game on Sunday, sitting Liverpool comfortably atop the English Premier League.

At home, the goals came from Anthony Martial in the 30th minute and Scott McTominay in the 90+6th minute.

The Reds are now at the top spot, 25 points clear of the second-placed Manchester City for its first league title in 30 years, needing only two more wins.

Following the derby victory, Manchester United are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Chelsea also beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Liverpool on Saturday beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 at home.

The leaders Liverpool have 82 points in 29 games, followed by Manchester City with 57 points in 28 games and Leicester City with 50 points in 28 games.