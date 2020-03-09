Share:

LAHORE - China will dispatch the first batch of supplies to Karachi on Monday (today) to assist Pakistan in controlling the locust disaster. The first batch to be dispatched will include 50,000 liters of pesticides and 14 air-powered high-efficiency remote sprayers. An expert group of China which has already visited Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab province said that in the current large-scale outbreak of the locust disaster in Pakistan, the spraying of chemical pesticides and biological pesticides is more conducive.