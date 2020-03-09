Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday chaired the meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly held in Parliament House to discuss the business and timetable for the 20th Session of the National Assembly.

During the meeting, the agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly came under discussion. It was decided that the current Session would continue till 20th March, 2020 and apart from government and private Members business, matters of public importance would be discussed. It was unanimously decided that the House would discuss Agriculture and current grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, the Ministers, Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Dr. Shireen M. Mazari, Mr. ljaz Ahmad Shah, Minister of State Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, Chief Whip (PTI) Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNAs Mr. Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Mr. Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Agha Hassan Baloch, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mr. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ms. Shaida Akthar Ali and senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.