Pakistan Navy launched spring tree plantation campaign on Monday.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, the Navy has set the target of planting four million saplings in different parts of the country this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said collective efforts are needed to deal with climate change like national security issue.

He said Pakistan Navy is promoting tree plantation campaign to enhance forest area in the country and lessen effects of global warming.