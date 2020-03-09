Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that no confirmed coronavirus case was reported in Punjab.

CM Buzdar in a statement said, the provincial government had been taken all necessary measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in the province, adding that the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) was working 24 hours.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah no coronavirus case has been reported in the province. We have all facilities in Punjab to detect coronavirus,” he said.

CM Buzdar said the Punjab Govt had released Rs216 million to purchase the important equipments related to coronavirus.

He further said, “Punjab govt is making sure implementation on the precautionary measures set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to tackle coronavirus.”

It must be noted that Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital after complete recovery on Saturday.

CS reviews arrangements to combat coronavirus

While presiding over a meeting on coronavirus held at Camp Office here on Sunday, Punjab Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan stated that all the arrangements had been completed in districts to combat the threat of coronavirus. Process of screening of passengers coming through air and land routes was successfully underway and so far as many as 3964 passengers arrived from China, Iran and other countries affected by coronavirus had been screened.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the arrangements including establishment of quarantine and isolation room in hospitals. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, secretaries of health departments, Barrister Nabeel Awan, Capt (r) Muhammad Usman and Secretary Implementation and Coordination Masood Mukhtar whereas divisional commissioners and all deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that besides establishment of high-dependency units in all districts, a Quarantine Centre had been set up in Dera Ghazi Khan by Health Department with the help of the Divisional Commissioner and his team, only in a short period of two days. Passengers from Taftan would be quarantined in this centres if needed, he added.

The Chief Secretary directed the field officers to conduct a complete survey of private hospitals and their capacity in districts so that these health facilities could be used in case of any untoward situation. He also ordered display of awareness banners and pamphlets at all public places such as airports, bus terminals, highways, main roads, besides running a vigorous awareness campaign through digital screens and cable network.

The Chief Secretary asked officers to personally monitor process of screening of passengers at airports and kept a close coordination with the departments concerned. He also issued instructions regarding holding workshops and seminars at educational institutes to enhance awareness among people about the disease.

The meeting was briefed that section 144 had been imposed in the province to stop hoarding and profiteering of face masks and gloves. The Chief Secretary directed that stern action be taken against the violators. He also ordered the field officers to play their role in making successful the billion tree campaign.

CM condoles death of mother of Babar Awan

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of PTI senior leader Dr Babar Awan. Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.