Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and Lahore Institute of Public Health (Trust) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for activation of 54 filtration plants in Lahore before the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Addressing a press conference here, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s Petron-in-chief and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that no institution or NGO could install any filtration plant without prior approval of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. The Authority could also impose fine and up to two years imprisonment upon those selling substandard water.

According to details, MoU signing ceremony was held at Governor House on Sunday. On this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman General (Retd) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela, Authority’s CEO and MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz, Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan, Mian Talat Hussain, Anwar Ghani, Mian Ahmed and others were also present.

Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Authority’s CEO and MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz and Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan signed the MoU.

Addressing the press conference on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had public (official) filtration plants worth Rs 9 billion, however, ‘we were trying to activate maximum number of non-functional filtration plants with the support of philanthropists and this initiative was being started from Lahore and we had also started restoration of filtration plants under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions.

“In Sha Allah, we will fulfill the promise of provision of clean drinking water to the people in five years and it is being 100 per cent ensured that people are provided with international standard water and there will be no compromise on it. We have compiled the lists of functional and non-functional filtration plants in Punjab including Lahore. The non-functional filtration plants are being restored speedily.”

Trustee of Lahore Institute of Public Health Mian Ahsan said, “We are sure that we can work transparently and in a better manner in collaboration with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the philanthropists are also confident that their donation will be spent transparently that is why they are supporting us.

We are embarking upon clean drinking water for people with all sincerity.” Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman General (Retd) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela said that the Authority was rendering unprecedented service of provision of clean drinking water and there was complete transparency in this project.

“We are executing the work of years in months because we as per our promise will provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab at all costs,” he vowed.