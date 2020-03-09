Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan expects the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to focus more on the Kashmir issue as Islamabad showed satisfaction with the world’s response to the longstanding dispute.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told The Nation that OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay’s visit had multiplied OIC’s focus on the Kashmir issue.

“We expect them to focus more on the Kashmir issue. OIC is a big platform,” said the FM.

He said the whole world was raising voice against Indian brutalities in held Kashmir.

“India is isolated on Kashmir and the discriminatory laws it (India) has imposed under a fascist regime. The whole world is with us,” he maintained.

FM Qureshi appreciated the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the occupied Kashmir issue.

He said the OIC had backed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and the OIC leadership was pushing India to resolve the issue with Pakistan.

“OIC’s role is appreciable. We (Pakistan) have the backing of all the (OIC) members. Other (non-OIC) countries are also supporting us. India is only defiant and not ready to listen,” he said.

The FM said Pakistan will never compromise on the Kashmir issue and the Kashmiris will never be left alone.

During his just concluded visit to Pakistan, Ambassador Dobeay has said all the OIC members were united on the issue of Kashmir and endorsed Pakistan’s stance. The envoy said the resolution of both Kashmir and Palestine issues stand at the top of the agenda of OIC.

“The issue of Kashmir is very close to our heart and all members are on same page on its resolution. The OIC has always strongly supported the resolution of Kashmir issue,” he said.

The OIC envoy also held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Asad Jammu Kashmir leadership.

He said a formal session of OIC was convened on Pakistan’s request after removal of special status of Occupied Kashmir by India on August 5 last year, adding a detailed report on situation in Occupied Kashmir will be presented to the office of secretary general.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the OIC envoy’s visit to Pakistan was a complete success.

“He held talks with Pakistani and Kashmiri (AJK) leadership. OIC has always been supportive. The OIC is expected to do more in the coming days to push India,” she told The Nation.

She said Pakistan was happy that US President Donald Trump’s spoke about the Kashmir issue during his recent visit to India. Trump has been offering to mediate on held Kashmir amid Pak-India tension. While Pakistan welcomed Trump’s offer each time, India has always refused the idea.

Aisha Farooqui said: “President Trump has offered many times for mediation and we believe he can play a role.”