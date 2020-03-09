Share:

ISLAMBAD - The provincial launch of Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will take place today (Monday). The launching of Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme in KP will take place in Mohmand Agency, said a spokesman of the programme here.

Ehsaas’ Kafaalat is the government’s programme through which it will give cash stipends of Rs2000 monthly and bank accounts to the most deserving and poorest women across the country.

Kafaalat has commenced in four districts of KP province: Registration of deserving women in the four districts of KP has also begun after the completion of Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry (NSER) survey in these districts on Jan 31, 2020.

“We have begun by enrolling deserving families in four districts of KP: Lakki Marwat, Mohmand Agency, Haripur and Charsadda districts,” the spokesman said. These families have started receiving Kafaalat stipends from February 2020.

More beneficiary families will be added through desk registration over the course of the year. “Ehsaas Registration Desks” have been set up by NADRA in every tehsil of these 4 districts. Other districts will be covered by end of the year All existing eligible beneficiaries of BISP from KP will continue to be part of Kafaalat. Only the destitute are eligible under Kafaalat.

Government servants and their spouses, taxpayers, car owners, people with history of multiple foreign travels are not eligible under Kafaalat. Data analytics will be used to exclude individuals on these parameters

Payment will be made through the new biometric Ehsaas Digital Payment System. Women will draw money from point of sales agents and biometric ATMs of Alfalah Bank. It is for the first time in the history of the county that women can get stipends from biometric ATMs. They will not hostage to point of sales agents and touts who used to deduct money from them, fraudulently.

Kafaalat identification card has a QR code, which can be read by any Smartphone or off-the shelf scanner. This can enable Kafaalat to expand its horizon of support for these poor families, in the future. Women will also get bank accounts and better access to mobile phones.