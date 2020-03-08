Share:

ATTOCK-The charged and angry relatives of a female patient ransacked Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang in Attock on Sunday after she died allegedly due to negligence of doctors.

According to sources, the relatives of a female patient ransacked the hospital after the lady doctors on duty at the emergency ward of THQ Hospital allegedly kept ignoring her for hours, resulting in her death.

Zaibun Nisa was a cardiac patient. Her son and daughter along with other family members had shifted the lady to the hospital after she felt pain in her chest. Doctors present on duty gave her injection and after a cursory look asked them to shift her to home. She was shifted to home but her condition was worsening, so they brought her again to hospital; however, the doctors did not pay any heed. Sources said that when her daughters protested over doctors’ indifferent attitude, a lady doctor present on duty was making video of the female attendants with her cellphone. As soon as the lady died, the family members, overwhelmed with grief, shocked and unable to control their emotions, staged a violent protest and started ransacking the hospital.

According to Dr Mansoor- Medical Superintendent of the hospital, the protesters ransacked furniture, fixtures, machinery, equipment and glass doors of the hospital. The staff of the hospital fled from the scene to save themselves from the wrath of the protesters. He said that the hospital administration, observed the situation turning from bad to worse, approached the area police station for help after which a strong contingent turned up and managed to control the situation.

Adeel Yaqoob - son of the deceased woman - said that the doctor present on duty had completely ignored their request for giving attention and proper treatment to his mother which resulted in her death. He said that instead of giving treatment to his dying mother, a lady doctor present on duty had started making video of his sister and other family members who were crying over the worsening condition of her mother. Mohammad Yaqoob - husband of the victim alleged that adding insult to the injury, police thrashed the female members of the family who were protesting over doctors’ negligence present on duty.

The bereaved family has appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and order action against the staff over their negligence and police for their highhandedness and thrashing the female members of the family by male policemen.

It may be mentioned here that according to data shared by World Health Organization (WHO), as many as 2.6 million people die annually while 134 adverse events occur each year due to unsafe care in hospitals in low and middle income countries.