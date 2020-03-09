Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Cli­mate Change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing all basic rights to wom­en, while Prime Minister Imran Khan is the biggest supporter of women em­powerment.

Talking to a private news channel, she said holding march is the con­stitutional right of wom­en and other segment of the society but every­body should take care of the social and Islamic values.

Aurat March can affect the image of the country, being a Muslim we need to follow the teachings of Islam and can take guid­ance from Holy Quran regarding the rights of women, she added.

The minister said we must respect women in the role of wife, daugh­ter, mother and sister, while the constitutional rights for women need­ed to be promoted. Wom­en should also be provid­ed awareness about their basic rights.

Culprits involved in construction of multi-stories building to be probed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Abdul Shakoor Shad said the culprits involved in con­struction of multi-sto­ries building in Kara­chi and their supportive hands should be inves­tigated and strict action should be taken against them.

Talking to private news channel, he said accord­ing to the verdict of Su­preme Court all the il­legally constructed buildings will be demol­ished.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan also directed the concerned authori­ties to get rid of all the encroachments in the city, he added.

He said Karachi is un­doubtedly the hub of eco­nomic activities in Paki­stan. Karachi has great contribution in revenue generation for the coun­try. If Karachi makes de­velopment, its impact will be on the entire country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Abdul Shakoor Shad mantained after successful opera­tion, peace has been re­stored in Karachi and it is best opportunity for the investors to invest there.

The government has announced a number of development projects for the progress of the city.

While the Supreme Court in a verdict direct­ed to complete underway development projects within specified time, he added.