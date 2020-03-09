ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing all basic rights to women, while Prime Minister Imran Khan is the biggest supporter of women empowerment.
Talking to a private news channel, she said holding march is the constitutional right of women and other segment of the society but everybody should take care of the social and Islamic values.
Aurat March can affect the image of the country, being a Muslim we need to follow the teachings of Islam and can take guidance from Holy Quran regarding the rights of women, she added.
The minister said we must respect women in the role of wife, daughter, mother and sister, while the constitutional rights for women needed to be promoted. Women should also be provided awareness about their basic rights.
Culprits involved in construction of multi-stories building to be probed
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Shakoor Shad said the culprits involved in construction of multi-stories building in Karachi and their supportive hands should be investigated and strict action should be taken against them.
Talking to private news channel, he said according to the verdict of Supreme Court all the illegally constructed buildings will be demolished.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan also directed the concerned authorities to get rid of all the encroachments in the city, he added.
He said Karachi is undoubtedly the hub of economic activities in Pakistan. Karachi has great contribution in revenue generation for the country. If Karachi makes development, its impact will be on the entire country.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Shakoor Shad mantained after successful operation, peace has been restored in Karachi and it is best opportunity for the investors to invest there.
The government has announced a number of development projects for the progress of the city.
While the Supreme Court in a verdict directed to complete underway development projects within specified time, he added.