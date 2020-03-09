Share:

LAHORE - The federal government on Sunday clarified that PTM MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin were not following the legal procedures. In a statement released on twitter the ministry of interior said that the names of both the parliamentarians were on the exit control list since Kharqamar incident but they tried to leave for Afghanistan. “MNA @mjdawar& @Aliwazirna50 are on ECL since Kharqamar incident. Both did not apply for permission to travel to Afg. @mjdawar’s assertion in his tweet is misleading & an attempt to malign State Institutions. MOI deals with ECL & if applied would consider the request as per law,” tweeted an official. However, on the instructions of the Prime Minister they were granted one-time permission to travel to Afghanistan.