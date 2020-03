Share:

KHYBER - Two minor children died and eight others, including three women sustained injuries

when roof of a room caved in here in Dora, Sipah area of Bara on Saturday.The grieved Niaz Wali said that last night his family

was sleeping in the room when suddenly roof of the room collapsed due to torrential rain and buried the inhabitants under the debris.Soon after the incident, neighbours rushed to the site and retrieved the wounded, however two