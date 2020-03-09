Share:

LAHORE - Royal Ransom upset all to win the Pakistan Derby, the most prestigious race of the equine sport, here on Sunday at Lahore Race Club. Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani handed over winning trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2 million to Mohamamd Shahrukh, the owner of Royal Ransom. War It Is, owned by LRC Chairman Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, also stunned all to secure the second position while another unknown equine Costa Rica finished third. Fluke Lucky Times won the opening race, Indus Plate, while the second race of the day was won by Hide Out, third by Big Move, fourth by Jhara, fifth by Tiger Jutt and sixth one was won by Churchill. Lola’s Theme emerged winner in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup while Amazing Runner was triumphant in the LRC Cup.