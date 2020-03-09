Share:

A five-day special anti-polio campaign begins in sixteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today.

According to Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the districts where the campaign is being carried out include Peshawar, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, South Waziristan and North Waziristan.

More than three million children up-to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Ten thousand four hundred eighty-five teams have been constituted for the campaign which will ensure administering anti-polio vaccine to each and every child.