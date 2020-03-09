Share:

According to state television, the official has been escorted to a safe location. Local media reported that the prime minister's convoy had been targeted with an explosive device.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has said that the country will continue to pursue a "path of change" despite today's attempt to assassinate him. In a tweet, Hamdok assured the Sudanese people that he is safe and completely healthy.

Earlier in the day, Hamdok survived an assassination attempt in the country's capital Khartoum, Reuters quoted a source in the cabinet as saying.

​A source in Hamdok's office stated that the head of the government is safe and wasn't harmed in the incident.

No party has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

The Arab League expressed in a statement on Monday its condemnation of the attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and reaffirmed its support of Khartoum in advancing democratic reforms.

"The Arab League is shocked by the attempted assassination of [Sudan's] prime minister and confirms its commitment to supporting Sudan through the process of its democratic transformations," the statement read.

Sky News quoted its correspondent as saying that an explosive device was used to target the prime minister's car.

"The blast occurred east of a major bridge in northeastern Khartoum, and targeted two cars, one of which was carrying the Sudanese Prime Minister, which resulted in one person being slightly injured," an eyewitness told the channel.

Hamdok's wife Mona, in turn, confirmed that her husband's car had been blown up, adding that he was not injured.