SUKKUR/BADIN - As in other parts of the country, women here too celebrated the International Women’s Day on Sunday with zeal and fervour.

In this connection, women took out a large rally from Lab-e-Mehran up to press club.

Thousands of women, who came from different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas, participated in the rally which was given the name, ‘Aurat Azadi March’.

The participants were carrying banners in their hands, inscribed with slogans relating to rights of women.

The march was led by Amar Sindhu, Rizwana Memon, Professor Irfana Malah, Aisha Dharejo, Chairman Jeay Sindh Mahaz Riaz Chandio and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the feminists demanded an end to all kinds of persecution of women, discrimination against them by making them contribute to the country’s economic progress at par with the men.

The speakers demanded that women be given all social and political rights. They called for raising the salaries of female workers equal to their male coworkers and also share in properties.

They also demanded that the lady health workers (LHWs) be paid their salaries regularly and on time. They also called upon the authorities to regularize the services of LHWs.

Similarly, the speakers said that working women be provided an environment at their workplace wherein they could feel safe from harassment by men.

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion as heavy police contingents were deployed, while the traffic was diverted from the route of Aurat Azadi March.

Rally to mark international women’s day

The Women Wing of JI took out a rally here on Sunday to mark the International Women’s Day.

Participants of the rally began their march from Bilawal Park, and finally congregated in front of the Badin Press Club.

Rakhshanda Naz, Safia Shams, Mariam, Jamila, Shazia Khoso, Ghulam Rasool Ahmadani and others led the rally.

While addressing the participants, Rakhshanda Naz and others said that Islam had granted all rights and respect to women.

They said they supported rights of women according to the teachings of Islam and that their party would continue its efforts to create awareness among women.