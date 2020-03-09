PESHAWR - Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has said the recent
torrential rains have exposed shortcomings and technical errors in Peshawar
Bus Rapid Transit Project. He said the Peshawarities
are trapped under
the ‘Jangla bus project’.Faiq Shah, while talking to office bearers at the party
central secretariat here on Sunday noted that Peshawar
– the city of flowers
was presenting a picture
of mud, irritants and destruction as the government
had ruined the real face of the historical Peshawar
since launch of BRT and it had been changed into a city of bridges He maintained the project
had not only ruined beauty of the provincial metropolis, but also diminished
the historical
importance of the GT Road Peshawar, which could not be revived now. He observed roads were presenting sight of pool in Peshawar. He criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan gave Peshawar
in hands of incompetent
people.The ATP chairman criticised
the prime minister for severely damaging Peshawar
– Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
and rest parts of the country by his constant
mistakes. He said the recent torrential rains had exposed the poor performance of the “incompetent”
PTI led government in the province. Faiq Shah said the substandard and delaying tactics in the completion of Peshawar BRT project had multiplied
miseries of locals in the city. He said the PM had left people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
on mercy of opportunist
group, which voted them to rule in the province in result of that