LAHORE - Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore President Mujahid Maqsood Butt called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi here on Sunday and apprised him about problems faced the traders particularly his apprehensions about NIC conditions.

He especially thanked Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi for expressing good wishes about Haji Maqsood Butt on the floor of the assembly.

Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that Late Haji Maqsood Butt was the favourite President. He along with Maqsood Butt worked as a bridge between the government and the traders, because of this, the traders community had deposited their tax timely in the government treasury and strengthened the economy.

He said that the traders’ community was like backbone in the government machinery and there was need for solving their problems on priority basis.