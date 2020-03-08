Share:

The 2020 US election race has dragged on in the backdrop of Coronavirus’ staggering ferocity in America.

President Donald Trump seems to be underchallenged so far as the two leading running Democrat candidates vying for the throne are still stumbling to show their political mettle. They have gained prominence and public popularity but technically it appears to be insufficient to pose a vital threat to President Trump.

So far running major candidates who have come to the limelight are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. They have gained traction in primaries and created good public outreach. Among them whoever rises up from the Democratic primary will have to take on Trump, who along with the Republican National Committee has already raised more than $300 million for his reelection campaign. Recent history manifests the facts that Americans like to give their presidents another four years. The trend might be the catalyst for Trump’s second tenure as President.

Both candidates’ signature issues in their election campaigns revolve around healthcare, economy, gun control, climate change and education.

Joe Biden, former vice president, who looked to be losing shine, has bounced back on “Super Tuesday”. He becomes a frontrunner with a landslide win in South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Massachusetts, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Minnesota. He represents orthodox school of thought of Democrats. He propagates traditional set opinions and principles championed by Democrats. His backbone is African-American democratic voters. 77 years old, 47th Vice President of the United States and six-term senator from Delaware, Joe Biden boasts elections manifesto featuring restoring America’s standing on the global stage, strengthening economic protections for low-income workers in industries like manufacturing and fast food. He continues to maintain strong ties to Pennsylvania, a critical general election battleground that Mr. Trump won in 2016, and he has based his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia.

Second heavyweight democrat candidate, Bernie Sanders, conquered in Colorado, Utah and Vermont and California – the biggest prize.

His vote bank lies in the Hispanic population, liberals and those under age 40. But he toiled hard to expand his appeal with older voters and African-Americans. Being 2016 runner-up, he had a heart attack while on the campaign trail in late 2019 but has since make it through. His elections’ punch lines include Medicare for all and tuition-free public college bringing him to the forefront of the race.

While, there are 27 candidates, 25 Democratic and 2 Republicans, have pulled themselves out from White House Race 2020.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator, dropped out. She wanted to tune in capitalism instead of replacing it.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg lost the battle. He tried to induce voters with his ideology on guns but failed to win their applause.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave up elections drive after witnessing his dwindling popularity. If he had won, he would have been first openly LGBTQ president in American history.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tried to blend her folksy, Midwestern manner with some crossover appeal, given her history of working across the aisle with Republicans and winning elections handily in a purplish state.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democratic donor first rose to political prominence for his focus on combating climate change, and started a crusade to convince congressional Democrats to impeach Trump.

Sen. Cory Booker, the former Newark, New Jersey, mayor and part-time firefighter was a fresh face with big ideas like savings accounts for newborns, but his work promoting charter schools (not a favorite of the teachers unions) and the perception that he’s close with Wall Street both posed challenges to his candidacy from the start.

Sen. Kamala Harris left the race. Being former California attorney general started generating White House hype almost as soon as she got to the Senate in 2017. As a younger black woman, she personified the Democratic Party’s changing nature. Harris made a big splash in early polls, but she dropped after stumbles over health care and never recovered.

Andrew Yang: A humanitarian-minded entrepreneur who also served in the Obama administration, he ran on a policy platform that includes, among other things, a universal basic income that would pay out $1,000 a month to every American over 18. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke: The former Texas Congress member was once 2020’s biggest wild card. O’Rourke built a historically successful fundraising apparatus during his losing 2018 Senate run against Ted Cruz but couldn’t translate it into a viable presidential bid.

The choice for Democrats is stark. Bernie Sanders, a democratic-socialist with mass appeal among young voters, or Joe Biden, a conservative alternative to Trump who would not shake the boat too much.