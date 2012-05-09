







ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including two women drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered a total of 3.6 kilograms hashish, eight wine bottles, three pistols and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Tehseen from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in theft activities and possessing illegal weapons.

Police recovered two 30 bore pistols, mobile phones and looted items from these nabbed accused who were identified as Naveed, Fiaz, Aamir, Fazal Gul, Mumrooz, Naveed and Maaz Ullah.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mushtaq from Sabzi Mandi police station arrested two women Nusrat w/o Ali Hassan, Afshan and recovered 3.6 kilograms hashish from their possession. ASI Ashfaq Ahmed from Bhara Kau police arrested Javed Masih for possessing eight wine bottles.

Sub-Inspector Ameer Umar from Golra police recovered 30-bore pistol from an accused Iqbal while ASI Muhammad Riaz from Sihala police arrested Shehbaz Ahmed Khan for having 75 rounds.

ASI Saleem Raza from Ramna police apprehended a thief identified as Naveed and recovered stolen items worth Rs. 40,000 from his possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons.

Further investigation is underway.