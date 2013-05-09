UN : With US-led coalition forces set to pull out ofAfghanistannext year,Pakistanhas underscored the role of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the transition process, and said that peace would help strengthen the war-torn country.

"As the international security forces prepare to withdraw by 2014, OSCE's continued engagement withAfghanistanwill have a positive impact on four transitions underway: security, reconciliation, electoral, and economic," Ambassador Masood Khan,Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN, told the UNSC. He was speaking after Leonid Kozhara,Ukraine's FM and the Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE, outlined areas for greater collaboration with the UN in the annual address to the 15-member body.

The OSCE represents 57 states fromEurope,Central AsiaandNorth America.

The Pakistani envoy also expressed appreciation for OSCE's activities inAfghanistan, particularly capacity-building of the Afghan National Police.

"Pakistanstrongly believes that a peaceful and stableAfghanistanwill help the people ofAfghanistanrediscover their destiny, consolidate their polity and rebuild their economy," Ambassador Masood Khan said.

He pointed out that the OSCE’s best practices in early warning, conflict prevention and crisis management were being emulated by other regional organisations.

The three dimensions of its work provided the best tools for a comprehensive response to security situations, andPakistanappreciated the important role that the organisation was playing in facilitating various processes aimed at settlement of crisis and conflicts in its region, he said.

“Those included the Transnistrian settlement process, the Geneva International Discussions onGeorgia, and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for assistingAzerbaijanandArmeniato find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Ambassador Masood Khan said that the OSCE’s initiatives on disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control were producing results, and its successes in the economic and environmental dimensions were relevant toSouth Asiaand many other regions.