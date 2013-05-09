



Once again Sindh mourned the death of her two brave sons. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have been gifted with these gruesome bodies. Last year, scores of Sindhi nationalists were kidnapped; they were returned, but not alive. They were the victims of unspeakable violence their corpses were brutally mutilated, their bodies were burnt with cigarettes, their eyes were punctured, their skulls and bones were broken.

Undoubtedly, those inhuman acts were committed by same secret forces that have the nerves to indulge in brutal violence in Balochistan. Presently, we are on the brink of a collapse, completely overwhelmed with crises. Parties election campaigns are being attacked, blood thirsty elections are awaiting it seems; such gruesome activities will further aggravate the situation in Sindh and Balochistan.

History witnesses the valley of Indus has always been an island of tolerance for disputing faiths and conflicting cultures. In this land of pure, every religion has lived peacefully be it Hinduism or Islam, Buddhism or Jainism etc. Sindh has always remained the land of peace. So please stop making our peaceful land into a battleground. Stop making civilized Sindhis into savages with Kalashnikovs. I am telling the coward killers who send us mutilated bodies that time is no more on their side and that we are coming to get you. Our only crime is that we Sindhis have given you the first civilization, culture and way of life and in turn you are devastating our civilization. Are these brutally murdered corpses of our college-going youth the reward for our active role in Pakistan’s progress?

DR. TARIK ALAM KHAN,

Larkana, May 1.