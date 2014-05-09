California: Leonardo DiCaprio is feeling burned out. The actor has been working hard in Hollywood over the past few years and now he needs a break sources say. Leo has been working like a demon over the past three years and it’s now starting to come back and haunt him, a source told Radar Online. He’s pretty burned out at the moment and suffering from insomnia from pushing himself so hard. ‘Everybody is begging Leo to slow down but he’s just very focused on making a lot of money right now to the exclusion of almost everything else.–SH