BAHAWALNAGAR-Four cattle heads burnt alive while two persons sustained burns when a fire raged through Basti Sher Singh due to windstorm here in the limits of Donga Bonga Police on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a fire erupted in Basti Sher Singh which raged through more than six houses due to windstorm in the afternoon. Resultantly two persons sustained burns while four cattle heads burnt alive. Upon information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 and two fire-brigades vehicles were engaged in putting out the fire till filing of this report. It has been learnt that Basti Sher Singh is consisted of 30 houses.