ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that he would continue to uphold his commitment to strengthen women's role in family life.

In his message to the nation on the Mother's Day observed on the day, the Prime Minister said that he would make sure that mothers were appreciated in a way that makes every day a Mother's Day.

Wishing all mothers a happy Mother's Day, he commended them for the work they do in contributing to family life, both in the home and, increasingly, as breadwinners.

"We owe much of who we are, our characters, our accomplishments, and our ambitions to our mothers and I sincerely hope that we will remember that in every stride that we make," he said.

"My mother is my real asset and today, I am standing tall because of her. What I am today, is because of her," the Prime Minister remarked.