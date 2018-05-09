Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin has stressed the need for translating modern knowledge into Urdu language. He was addressing the convocation of Punjab University Oriental College at Sherani Hall on Tuesday. A total of 194 degrees were given to the students of master degree programme in the subjects of Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Punjabi and Kashmiriyat . Five 5MPhil degrees were also awarded.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, Faculty of Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Principal Professor Dr Fakhrul Haq Noori, senior faculty and students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Nizamuddin said that the medium of instructions in the academic institutions of China, Turkey, Iran and Korea was their national languages. He said that there were around 7400 translations every month in Iran and they were making efforts to promote knowledge in their own language.

Dr Nasira Jabeen urged the youth to play their due role for making Pakistan prosperous.

Also, Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS in Computer Science Final Year Annual 2017. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.