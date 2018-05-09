Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 15130.971 million.

These schemes were approved in the 63rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included Construction of Building of Government College Women University Sialkot on acquired Piece of Land at Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2199.218 million, Punjab Non-Formal Education Project (Revised) at the cost of Rs 7299.483 million, Interior Work of Extension of Punjab Assembly Building Session Hall Lahore at the cost of Rs. 809.742 million, Improvement of Drainage Network in Selected Area of Punjab at the cost of Rs 1977.601 million, Construction of Mahota Dam at the cost of Rs 2445.659 million and Special Repair / Rehabilitation of Internal Roads in Sialkot City, Sialkot (NA-110) at the cost of Rs 399.268 million.